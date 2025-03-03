Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim's miserable first season hinges on Europa League but sacking is inconceivable

Ruben Amorim's first season as Manchester United boss now hinges on Europa League success but he remains safe in the role, with a sacking inconceivable less than five months into his tenure.

Amorim inherited a United side that was dwelling in 14th in the Premier League and the team remains in the same position having failed to secure victory in 11 of the 16 top-flight games since his appointment.

United also dropped out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup under Amorim and are now tasked with getting back to winning ways against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their knockout tie on Thursday, before hosting Arsenal three days later, live on Sky Sports.

But doing so, especially with so much pressure and noise surrounding the situation, could be easier said than done.

There is great deflation after the FA Cup exit to Fulham. Players hoped the competition could provide a glimmer of joy and purpose to the second half of the campaign, which now hinges on the more daunting prospect of the Europa League.

The mood in general has been miserable around the club in light of the staff redundancies that have taken place, the job cuts to come and the scaling back of pretty much everything that was offered to non-playing employees. The football on show has only exacerbated matters.

The only clear directive from now until the end of the season has been "surviving the difficult moments" and there has been a framing that United need to get to the summer and reassess from there.

But when Sky Sports News asked Amorim if he had been given any guarantees over what he would be able to do in the summer transfer window and the extent of rebuilding that would be possible, he said there was none.

The Europa League has taken on sky-high significance for United financially, emotionally and for offering hope in the current path. Amorim still has to sell his beliefs to the squad, to supporters and to the hierarchy.

When do Man Utd play their Europa League last-16 tie against Real Sociedad? First leg is at Sociedad this Thursday, kicking off at 5.45pm.

Second leg takes place at Old Trafford on March 13, kicking off at 8pm.

It has been noted that, unlike with Erik ten Hag, there has been no public declaration of support for the Portuguese head coach.

However, it is inconceivable that United would pull the trigger on a man they forced to join in mid-season. The expectation is that they will have to support him heavily in every way possible but that is complicated by their Profit and Sustainability Rules situation.

There has to be a serious shedding of the squad in the summer - for a significant cost - to enable United to make a dent in the mountain of work they need to do. Failure to do so would put them at risk of another season of disappointment, or worse.

Obi impressive but left out of Europa squad

One shining light for United in recent weeks, which could also save the club millions if his current trajectory continues, has been the emergence of 17-year-old forward Chido Obi - but this will not help them in Europe.

Obi made his debut for the first team 10 days after the deadline for submitting changes to Europa League squads passed and has since gone on to impress in his short cameo against Fulham during the cup defeat at Old Trafford last weekend.

Coaches have been impressed by his appetite to engage in duels, use his physicality to get the better of his marker and desire to create good positions for himself in the box.

There is still a rawness to his decision-making, which Amorim termed "naive", but this is seen as a normal part of development at his age.

Sky Sports News has been informed Obi is blessed with "great ambition and a great mindset to work for what he wants", which only adds to the discontent that he will not be able to showcase these talents against Real Sociedad, after the club failed to add him to their revised squad list for the knockout stages.

United are being careful not to overload him with pressure and responsibility but there is an acceptance that if he keeps forcing chances and making things happen in his cameos, there will be a desire to see him start ahead of Rasmus Hojlund, who has not scored in 18 games.

His gradual easing into first-team football will continue in a bid to build up the necessary exposure so he can consistently perform at the top level in time.

There may need to be a balance between wanting to not rush things with Obi but also taking Hojlund out of the firing line.

Some believe that the teenager's presence might spark something in Hojlund, who is currently short of confidence and ceasing to display the attributes that previously came naturally to his game.

Merson: I can't see Man Utd beating Sociedad

With no Obi in the squad, an already struggling United team - who have scored just one league goal from open play since the 1-0 win against Fulham at the end of January - will be tasked with getting back to winning ways at the Reale Arena on Thursday before hosting Arsenal live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

The daunting away trip to Sociedad, who currently sit ninth in LaLiga, arrives four days after the uninspiring display against Fulham and Sky Sports' Paul Merson is struggling to see an avenue to success for Amorim's team.

"I watched the game [vs Fulham] and don't know what I'm watching," he said.

"I can't remember them having a shot or anything. Other than Bruno Fernandes' goal, which was a brilliant goal, I can't remember anything. There is nothing there.

"The entire Fulham team get in the United team and over years gone by, none of them would. I don't know if they beat Real Sociedad, I just can't see it.

"I don't see it with Man Utd, I find it worrying. There is no pattern of play. I worry for Man Utd, I really worry for them. I think they are a million miles off it and I don't know when it is going to change.

"It is a payback for the terrible signings they have had over the last four or five years. I don't mind Fernandes, he will always try to get on the ball. His goal was very good but he's not a centre-midfield player.

"You have to play to the strength of the players and not the strength of yourself. At the moment, this isn't working. It's a fact.

"He is only young but top managers are adaptable and work out what they need to do. I've seen Jose Mourinho make a substitute after 20 minutes.

"He is playing to the strength of himself and not the players he has. It's a big mess and I don't know where it is going to change."