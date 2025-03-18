Manchester United transfer: Christian Eriksen says he expects to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says he is "prepared to find something new" upon the expiry of his current contract at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old's deal at United is set to expire this summer and he has suggested talks with the club over an extension are yet to take place.

"In my head, I'm prepared to find something new," Eriksen said, speaking to Danish outlet TV2 ahead of Denmark's two-legged Nations League quarter-final against Portugal.

"What that will be is not something I've decided yet. I haven't heard anything, and when I don't, I assume that the collaboration stops.

"That's how I interpret it. Everyone knows that the contract expires, so I figure there's only one way [it will go]."

Eriksen has made 27 appearances for United this season but has only started in six of his 14 appearances under new boss Ruben Amorim. Two of those starts, however, have come in United's last three games.

The former Spurs midfielder signed for United in 2022 on a free transfer.

Which Man Utd players are also out of contract in the summer?

Jonny Evans

A short-term deal for the defender to regain fitness over pre-season has become a two-year stay for the veteran defender in his second spell at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old was brought back to the club by Erik ten Hag, and was used a squad player by new head coach Ruben Amorim until his injury which has ruled him out since late December. It is yet to be agreed if his current deal will extend beyond this season.

Victor Lindelof

United exercised the option in the 30-year-old defender's contract to keep him until this summer so he is free to leave if he does not feel his future lies at Old Trafford. Lindelof has recently returned from a lengthy injury lay-off and has started three of United's last four matches.

Tom Heaton

United's third-choice goalkeeper, 38, signed a one-year deal last summer but has not been used by the first team since then. Heaton was last named in a matchday squad back in October.