Man Utd 5-4 Lyon: Supporters react to 'jaw dropping' Europa League comeback at Old Trafford to book place in semi-finals

Where do you rank that win over Lyon for Manchester United? It is one of the most astonishing matches of all time.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Old Trafford: United led by two but were two behind with 10 minutes to go in extra-time. Hopes of progressing into the semi-finals of the Europa League were all but extinguished before a hat-trick of late goals completed an Old Trafford comeback befitting of the best times at this great club.

United displayed an evocative tifo in front of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand before kick-off, with their five captains to have lifted a European trophy upon it. The words on that tifo? Never. Gonna. Stop. It is part of the folklore at United, the stories they tell.

Man Utd's stunning comeback - As it happened! 104: 10-man Lyon take shock lead! Cherki is left in space after defensive errors to put visitors in front

108: Penalty to Lyon! Lacazette buries spot-kick after Fofana is brought down by Shaw

114: They couldn’t, could they? Bruno Fernandes scores penalty to pull goal back

120: PANDEMONIUM AT OLD TRAFFORD! Mainoo scores sublime equaliser, picking out the far corner with a brilliant effort

120+1: Harry Maguire completes unbelievable Man Utd comeback with brilliant header!

Sky Sports Adam Bate at Old Trafford: "The most incredible game of football I have seen!”

Add this to the tales to be passed down the generations. This is not 1999, not the Camp Nou, not even the Champions League. But even that win was from only one down. This was the first game in major European football history to feature five goals in extra-time.

Image: Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot in the 114th minute to give Man Utd hope but they trailed 4-3

Image: Kobbie Mainoo curls home an equaliser for Man Utd to make it 4-4 on the night in the 120th minute

The finale was stirring, all that will, and should, be remembered. But, of course, there were downs as well as ups because two of them were scored by Lyon. How did United lose control of the game midway through normal time? And then fall behind against 10?

Image: Harry Maguire celebrates at full-time

It was an exercise in self-destruction at that point, supporters watching in a different kind of disbelief at the capitulation they were witnessing. But then came the twist. United kept going. The pressure suddenly shifted. Key players showed their mettle.

Image: Man Utd players celebrate Harry Maguire's late winner against Lyon

Image: Andre Onana lifts up Ruben Amorim in celebration at Harry Maguire's winner

Casemiro won a penalty and set up the next two. The teenage Kobbie Mainoo, with a swivel of those hips, showed that he continues to have a penchant for the big moments. And Harry Maguire. It had to be Maguire. The most chaotic win of them all. Never. Gonna. Stop.

What the fans had to say!

Luke Hales: What a game, not had the greatest of seasons but that's the United we love, that never give up mentality.

WeNeverDie: What a game, what a night. From tears to excitement, the season will live to fight another day! GGMU.

CalJones: Wow, what a game of football. I have not seen anything like that for a long time. It had everything.

Jordan: Wow! Jaw still on the floor, lost for words

TLB: Those players tonight knew what wearing that shirt means. They showed grit, determination and resilience. Amazing game and hope to see a lot more of this in the coming weeks.

LPlusM: We showed heart and a never-say-die attitude! We really need to learn to kill games off, though. Lyon shouldn't have been able to get back into it, especially being a man down! The reds go marching on on on!!!

Rio Ferdinand speaking on TNT Sports: "It was going to take more than a miracle for Man Utd to win but now I’m a believer. That was outrageous."

Mike: Wow. They say we don't do things easy, and they're right. The pure character and spirit combined with total pandemonium of the Old Trafford crowd. That was Manchester United.

Josh: Fergie had the FA Cup result vs Nottingham Forest to turn his Man Utd managerial career around, has Amorim and these players just had theirs?

MB: Why can't we do this in the league? Incredible stuff.

Ryan Marriott: I'm emotionally drained after that, but my question is, in the last few weeks, despite the Newcastle game, are we beginning to see a bit of Ruben Amorim's United? Some of the play at times is very nice to watch.

