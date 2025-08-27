Grimsby vs Man Utd: Could Benjamin Sesko make first start of season in Carabao Cup second-round tie?

Benjamin Sesko could be handed his first start at Manchester United after head coach Ruben Amorim admitted he will rotate against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Man Utd go to the League Two side in the Carabao Cup second round, looking for their first win of the new season.

It gives Amorim the chance to hand new £73.7m signing Sesko his full debut after substitute appearances in the home defeat to Arsenal and Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville feels the 22-year-old must start at Blundell Park ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against newly-promoted Burnley.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, he said: "Sesko, at the moment, let's just say it, he's nowhere near in terms of fitness or just getting up to speed.

"Ruben Amorim said before the game that there is a clamour to play him. Last week, I was saying, 'Look, let's just get him straight in'.

"He is going to have to get him in against Grimsby and give him 90 minutes.

"He's going to have to probably play him against Burnley next Saturday, just to get him going, because you can see he needs football.

"What you can't do is let a player of that value, that potential, just keep being on the bench.

"The problem he'll have is that he wants to keep [building] the team, but I think what you saw when they brought Sesko on, put (Mason) Mount into midfield and took Casemiro off, they did get opened up and it looked like Fulham could score."

Could Mainoo make first appearance of season amid interest?

Image: Kobbie Mainoo is of interest to a number of Premier League clubs and European sides

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is another player who could be given his first start of the new season.

The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in United's first two games, adding to uncertainty over his future.

Sky Sports News understands a number of clubs in the Premier League and Europe are interested in signing Mainoo.

Sky Sports News was told on Tuesday that United are not looking to move him on and are happy with the academy graduate.

Furthermore, Mainoo – up until now – has not told United he wants to leave.

However, other sources have indicated the England international could be open to a move away.

Amorim has said Mainoo is fighting with captain Bruno Fernandes for a place in the starting XI.

Onana to feature amid Lammens interest?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at our picks of Andre Onana's highs and lows at Man Utd

Goalkeeper Andre Onana could also make his first appearance of the new season.

The Cameroon international returned to the matchday squad at Fulham after he missed the opener against Arsenal due to a hamstring injury.

Altay Bayindir kept his place ahead of Onana at Craven Cottage, but Amorim admitted he will shuffle his pack at the fourth-tier Mariners.

“We have three games this week,” he said. “We have quality players and we have to rotate to try to win every game.”

Asked about keeping players happy with no European football, Amorim replied: “It’s a normal thing that happens in other clubs. I think we were not prepared to play Europe; that is my feeling, to have strong games in the Champions League and then play Premier League.

"We need time to develop as a team. So, they just need to fight for the places, and then everything can change.

"Sometimes one is playing, in other moments, other guys are going to play, and we have the cups, so we’re going to have a lot of games for everybody.”

There could be further competition for Onana in the days ahead, with Man Utd in talks over a deal for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Could Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens be joining Man Utd?

Sources in Belgium have told Sky Sports News that a £17.3m transfer is close to being agreed, with the structure of the deal currently under discussion.

Any deal for the 23-year-old is seen as a long-term strategy, rather than bringing in a new number one.

United are always forward planning and know Onana could be with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations in December and January.

Napoli target Hojlund available despite exit rumours

Image: Napoli are in talks to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund

Amorim also revealed Rasmus Hojlund is available for the club's first trip to the Mariners since 1948, despite the striker seemingly heading for the Old Trafford exit.

Napoli feel they are advancing on a deal for the Denmark international, with growing optimism that a move can be finalised this week.

It is understood they have the green light from the 22-year-old – the prospect of Champions League football a big sway for Hojlund - and the Serie A champions are now trying to come to an agreement with United.

However, when quizzed whether Hojlund could figure on Wednesday, Amorim said: "All the players are available.

"Then we will make the choice to try to get the best starting XI to win the game."

Mazraoui unavailable for Grimsby trip

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham’s draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui is not ready to return as he edges closer to fitness.

The 27-year-old missed most of United’s pre-season fixtures after picking up a thigh injury.

“Maybe he’s going to return next week,” added Amorim. “We are just finishing some drills with him to make sure he’s not going to have another problem.”