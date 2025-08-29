Ruben Amorim: Manchester United head coach admits 'sometimes I want to quit' amid difficult start to first full season in charge

Ruben Amorim has admitted that "sometimes I want to quit" as Manchester United head coach.

Amorim's United are winless after their first three games of this season - including Wednesday night's embarrassing Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town on penalties.

Speaking ahead of United's next Premier League game against newly-promoted Burnley, Amorim said: "Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.

"Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don't want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard."

After the loss at Grimsby, Amorim said his players "spoke really loud" which was interpreted in some circles as the Portuguese head coach admitting his players are not performing for him,.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim reacted to Manchester United’s defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup on penalties and dismissed having a goalkeeper problem, saying the issues are far larger.

Explaining those comments, Amorim said: "I know that when I speak these things, to be really honest, every time that we have a defeat like that, I will be like that.

"Sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, this is my way of doing things. I am going to be like that. In that moment, I was so frustrated.

"You have experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more calm. I am not going to be like that.

"I am trying to accept that and I am going to be who I am, that's why I have the passion I have. In that moment I was disappointed. We had a good pre-season and were playing better.

"That kind of performance, I was really disappointed with everything. But now, it is a new game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonathan Liew of The Guardian and John Cross from The Mirror focus on Ruben Amorim on Back Pages Tonight. Could he quit at Man Utd ahead of crisis talks with hierarchy? Are the players questioning his tactics?

Friday's newspapers have claimed Amorim will hold talks with United hierarchy during the September international break over his future - with one report claiming that United are fearful he could walk away from the job.

Asked about any planned talks, Amorim replied: "I always have conversations with them. I am just focused on this game [against Burnley]. I need to live this day by day. I am going to be like that all the time, so prepare yourselves."

Amorim: We need Mainoo

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim responds to the Kobbie Mainoo transfer rumours saying he wants the midfielder to stay and fight for his place.

Amorim also addressed the future of Kobbie Mainoo - who told the United hierarchy on Thursday he wants to seek a loan move away this season.

"I want Kobbie to stay and he needs to fight for his place," said the United boss. "We need Kobbie. That is not going to change.

"The players not playing with be disappointed but everyone will have opportunities. You have to fight in the week."

Asked about the future of Rasmus Hojlund, who is nearing a move to Napoli on an initial loan deal, Amorim said: "Until it is official, I cannot say much."