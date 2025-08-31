Man Utd transfer news: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez keen on Old Trafford move

Internal discussions continue at Manchester United over their next steps regarding signing a goalkeeper, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens targeted.

It is understood that Martinez and Lammens are both keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Martinez has had offers but is thought to be waiting on Man Utd.

One source has told Sky Sports News that United have explored the conditions of a deal for the 32-year-old.

The Argentina international signed a five-year deal last August that runs until the summer of 2029.

The World Cup winner played in Aston Villa's 1-0 loss at Brentford last weekend for his first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd continue talks with Royal Antwerp over Lammens.

Image: Man Utd are in talks to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Galatasaray are also pushing for the 23-year-old and United will not get drawn into a bidding war over the Belgian shotstopper.

Both potential deals are thought to be complicated given the time left in the window, and there is still a chance United will not sign a goalkeeper before the deadline.

Talks still open between Betis and Man Utd over Antony deal

Image: Could Antony join Real Betis in a permanent deal from Man Utd?

Man Utd are also working on exits ahead of Monday's 7pm deadline.

Dialogue remains open between Real Betis and Manchester United over the signing of Antony.

A deal was agreed on Friday - only for Betis to pull out, stating they could not afford it on the current terms.

There is a willingness from all parties to complete the move, and still a cautious optimism that a deal can be struck.

The impasse centres on how Antony's compensation for the remaining two years of his contract is paid.

The move might also require Antony to compromise on his personal terms, something United feel he should be able to do given he has rebuffed a number of offers in favour of a return to Betis.

Hojlund completes Napoli medical

Image: Rasmus Hojlund is set to join Napoli from Man Utd

Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical ahead of his move from Manchester United to Napoli.

Hojlund is set to join on an initial loan with a conditional obligation that will be triggered if Napoli qualify for the Champions League.

The total package is understood to be worth a potential £43m, including the loan fee.

The loan fee is more than £5m (€6m) and the obligation price is £38m (€44m).