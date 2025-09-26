Ruben Amorim: Manchester United boss says Brentford Premier League trip 'is most important game for a long time'

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he doesn't know what he will get from his squad each week.

Amorim's side travel to Brentford in search of his first back-to-back wins in the Premier League since his appointment in November 2024.

United recorded successive home wins in the league for the first time under Amorim with a win against Chelsea at Old Trafford last weekend, following a late victory over Burnley before the international break.

However, lodged in between the two games was a harrowing defeat away at Manchester City as consistency continues to elude Amorim's side. The last time United won in successive games in the same season was in May 2024.

Asked about a feeling of distrust among fans to win two games in succession, Amorim admitted he has a similar view to supporters.

"It's normal for the fans, they don't know what is going to happen in the next game," said Amorim.

"To be completely honest, I have an idea, but I don't know how it's going to be and I'm the manager of the team. That has to do with the moment that we live for so many months. The best way of dealing with that is that every game is the last one. It's just not thinking about two games. Yes, it's a big deal for Manchester United.

"The next game is going to be the most important game for a long time for Manchester United.

"I understand the feeling of the fans. Let's start changing that feeling and present ourselves with that urgency that we need to do on the pitch."

Amorim believes his side have played well this season but results haven't been reflective of performances. However building on positive starts could be the key to building on their momentum.

"I don't say playing well, because I think we did that this year," said Amorim.

"It's really important [that Man Utd win back-to-back games], I think that, and we spoke about that in the end of the game. It's really important for us to have that sense of urgency that we need to win no matter what, and it's going to be really difficult.

"Every time we start preparing the game and you watch the next opponent, you think is going to be really tough. I have that feeling.

"But for me, we cannot control the result of the game. The most important thing is to start the game the way we start against Chelsea, the way we start against Burnley, the way we start against Arsenal.

"In these kinds of games, we need to be willing and to have the feeling that we need to win every match."