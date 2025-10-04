Gary Neville on Manchester United: Ruben Amorim 'not off the hook' despite Sunderland win

Gary Neville thinks Ruben Amorim is "not off the hook" despite Manchester United's important 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The victory lifts United up to ninth in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's fixtures, heading into the international break.

The next chance for Amorim to win back-to-back Premier League games in charge comes against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday October 19, live on Sky Sports.

"It was a must-win game and I don't think it lets him off the hook," Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"There's too many defeats, the record's too poor so I don't think anybody will be celebrating too much tonight at Manchester United but I think they'll be relieved that there is a victory which allows a little bit of peace going into the international break.

"Manchester United win the odd game but that's nowhere near enough. I don't think anybody would be kidded on by the fact that Manchester United beat Sunderland at home. The fact that it was even in doubt before the game is probably the problem in itself."

Amorim said ahead of the game that he is convinced criticism from within the media is affecting his players and their confidence in his much-maligned 3-4-3 system. He said: "My players, I guarantee you, they are listening to all the opinions and they are putting that inside because we are not winning games. They have to believe in me. So my biggest problem is that my players believe in you guys when you say the problem of our team is the system."

That view was put to Neville, who hit back.

He said: "If pundits are getting into your head then you shouldn't be playing for the club.

"Do people not remember Alan Hanson criticising us when we broke in as young kids saying that you can't win anything with kids. That was the greatest centre-back of all time at that moment talking about us as if we were, you know, inferior and nowhere near good enough.

"Did they not think that we got criticised during our football careers. I'm sorry you're playing for Manchester United - it comes with the territory, you've got to step up.

"They've been hopeless in the system. If it's not the system, then the players are a problem, the manager is a problem, the whole thing's a problem if you're losing football matches to the level that they've been doing.

"I never blamed anybody else when we lost football matches and I played in a dressing room that when you lost football matches you came in and you said sorry. There was accountability. Why would you blame other people. I've not got any time for excuse mentality shortcuts blaming other people - it's the worst thing that you can do in life.

"I think they just need to concentrate on doing their jobs and doing it well and winning football matches. The only thing that's going to shut anybody up is winning football matches and they've not won anywhere near enough."