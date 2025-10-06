Inside Manchester United: Sky Sports News to deep dive into Ruben Amorim's tenure at Old Trafford in special show
The Inside series begins with a deep dive into Man Utd as the Sky Sports News team are joined by guests and fans; hear exclusively from former Man Utd coach Rene Meulensteen; Watch Inside Manchester United live on Sky Sports News this Wednesday at 7pm
Tuesday 7 October 2025 15:10, UK
Sky Sports News will be delving deep into all things Old Trafford in a special show called Inside Manchester United this Wednesday at 7pm, including exclusive interviews, expert analysis, and fan opinion.
Host Mike Wedderburn will be joined by Sky Sports News' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol and reporter Danyal Khan, who have their ear to the ground and are set to provide an insight from within the walls of Carrington.
During the show you will hear exclusively from former United assistant Rene Meulensteen, who assess Ruben Amorim's time at Old Trafford so far.
Former coach Mike Phelan, who enjoyed separate spells at Old Trafford across different eras as both a player and assistant to both Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will join the team in the studio. Ex-striker Louis Saha will join the discussion ,too, and the pair will add their vast experience and unique perspectives on where the club stands today.
Alongside the expert voices, the show will also feature contributions from supporters and football journalists.
Man Utd fans - Have your say!
Calling all Man Utd fans - you'll have the opportunity to have your voice heard too!
The special will include a QR code that you can scan, which will take you to our dedicated Man Utd blog where you can vote as well as keeping across the latest updates.
The show will ask whether Amorim should be given more time at Man Utd. Fancy getting in early with your thoughts? Well, make sure you vote in our poll.