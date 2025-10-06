 Skip to content

Inside Manchester United: Sky Sports News to deep dive into Ruben Amorim's tenure at Old Trafford in special show

The Inside series begins with a deep dive into Man Utd as the Sky Sports News team are joined by guests and fans; hear exclusively from former Man Utd coach Rene Meulensteen; Watch Inside Manchester United live on Sky Sports News this Wednesday at 7pm

Tuesday 7 October 2025 15:10, UK

Inside Manchester United live on Sky Sports News.
Image: Inside Manchester United live on Sky Sports News this Wednesday

Sky Sports News will be delving deep into all things Old Trafford in a special show called Inside Manchester United  this Wednesday at 7pm, including exclusive interviews, expert analysis, and fan opinion.

Host Mike Wedderburn will be joined by Sky Sports News' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol and reporter Danyal Khan, who have their ear to the ground and are set to provide an insight from within the walls of Carrington.

During the show you will hear exclusively from former United assistant Rene Meulensteen, who assess Ruben Amorim's time at Old Trafford so far.

Former coach Mike Phelan, who enjoyed separate spells at Old Trafford across different eras as both a player and assistant to both Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will join the team in the studio. Ex-striker Louis Saha will join the discussion ,too, and the pair will add their vast experience and unique perspectives on where the club stands today.

Alongside the expert voices, the show will also feature contributions from supporters and football journalists.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man United’s match against Sunderland in the Premier League

Man Utd fans - Have your say!

Calling all Man Utd fans - you'll have the opportunity to have your voice heard too!

Monterosa This content is provided by Monterosa, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The special will include a QR code that you can scan, which will take you to our dedicated Man Utd blog where you can vote as well as keeping across the latest updates.

Also See:

The show will ask whether Amorim should be given more time at Man Utd. Fancy getting in early with your thoughts? Well, make sure you vote in our poll.

SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract