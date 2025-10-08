Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender's retrial in Greece postponed again due to 'untranslated documents'

Harry Maguire's retrial over an altercation in Mykonos has been postponed for a fourth time due to untranslated documents; hearing in Syros, Greece, was due to start on October 8 but has been rescheduled to March 4, 2026

Harry Maguire's Greece court date has been postponed for a fourth time in five years

Harry Maguire's retrial over an altercation in Mykonos has been postponed for a fourth time because "court documents have not been translated into English".

The hearing in Syros, Greece, was due to start on October 8 but has been rescheduled to March 4, 2026.

Maguire, who was not required to attend in person, was arrested after a fight involving his family outside a bar in August 2020.

The Manchester United defender was convicted of attacking and attempting to bribe police officers in 2020, but a retrial was granted on appeal, and his conviction was "nullified" in accordance with Greek law.

Maguire and his team are understood to have done everything necessary for the trial to go ahead.

Jean-Jacques Paradissis, representing the police officer involved in the altercation, told Sky Sports News that "the court translator has not yet translated the documents Maguire's team requested to English".

Dr Paradissis is confident the case will conclude next year, before the Statute of Limitations expires in 2028.