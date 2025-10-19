Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd: Gary Neville believes United should aim for top six - making next few weeks huge for Ruben Amorim

Gary Neville says the next few weeks are "crucial" for Ruben Amorim's Manchester United era - and believes they should be able to get into the top six after a dramatic win over Liverpool at Anfield.

United have risen to ninth in the table following Harry Maguire's 84th-minute winner against arch-rivals Liverpool, after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's 61-second opener.

That victory earned Amorim back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time in his Old Trafford reign, but Neville believes United have to take it into their next game - a Saturday Night Football clash at home to Brighton next weekend, live on Sky Sports.

"This is a complete turnaround game," said Neville about the win over Liverpool on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"I thought if United lose here, which they were more than likely to do when I saw the team sheet, I'm thinking Ruben Amorim is going into that Brighton game under real pressure with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham to come.

"They've got a kickstart springboard from what they've done, because to win at Anfield is special in any season, to win here is the hardest ground. They should be really proud because it's a big achievement, but they've got to kick on from here.

"So it's a great day for Manchester United, but let's see it again next Saturday night against Brighton."

Neville cited the recent defeat at Brentford in September as a prime example for United to avoid. Amorim's side had just beaten Chelsea at home in a big game to kickstart their season - but a defeat to the Bees a week later put United back where they started.

"So what can't happen is now we've got to this height of performance, and then all of a sudden Brighton ends up being a dip," said Neville. "So the next couple of weeks are huge, I think, for Ruben Amorim to start to build.

"Amorim has got to start trusting those players. I know we talk about trusting Ruben Amorim and him being under pressure, and that's always going to be the case with the manager, but Ruben Amorim wants to be able to trust his players.

"I know he likes them, and I know the players like him, you can see that. There's no sort of players losing the dressing room type stuff, which we have seen with United many times.

"There's no doubt those players admire their coach, they like him as a person, but they've got to start trusting each other, trust the system if you're the players, but also Ruben Amorim, trust his players that they can deliver consistently.

"I'm just looking towards next week now. Enjoy tonight because it's one of the greatest moments you can have as a United player, winning at Anfield, and it happens rarely, so enjoy tonight.

"But honestly, lads, you've got to get back at it tomorrow morning, you've got to switch on and focus, because next Saturday will kick you right where you don't want it to kick you, if you're not at your best.

"Brighton are a good side, so really start to focus so hard on that in terms of everything that you do this week."

'I think Man Utd have a top-six squad'

Neville believes the United squad are capable of finishing in the top six - not just because of the quality of their squad, but also the lack of European football giving them free weeks of training all season.

"They've just gone into the top half of the table, to ninth, and I think if they win next week, they've got to start thinking of pushing up the league," said Neville.

"Because they've got to get to a point whereby there's stability at the club, the only way there's going to be stability is through winning football matches.

"I think Manchester United have got a top six squad, particularly when you know that they haven't got European football, and they haven't got the Carabao Cup now.

"If you look at the four or five players they've got up front in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, and Bruno Fernandes behind them. And then the centre-backs they've got - Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, they should be able to get a top six finish with the free weeks out of that squad."

Amorim: I'm concerned about Brighton

Amorim admitted he will not dwell on or celebrate this victory too much, with the Portuguese fully aware of the importance the Brighton game will bring next weekend.

"Now I'm concerned about Brighton," he told Sky Sports in his post-match interview. "Yeah, because I have one year of experience. I will enjoy it. I'm not dumb, I have to. But let's focus on Brighton.

"It [victory over Liverpool] doesn't mean a lot. It means [a lot] today. But tomorrow it is not going to mean a lot. It's three points but it's a good victory.

"It will give us more confidence in the week. It will give us a lot of pleasure to our fans who deserve it after Grimsby and Brentford. To have a win like this is really important. That is on our hands. This game is in the past, let's focus on the future."

Watch Man Utd vs Brighton live on Sky Sports' Saturday Night Football next weekend from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm