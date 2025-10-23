Man Utd must conquer bogey team Brighton at Old Trafford to build momentum on back of Liverpool triumph

Manchester United's win at Anfield was huge for this team, make no mistake about it.

To finally get back-to-back wins for the first time, not just under Ruben Amorim, but since May 2024, is finally a topic we do not have to talk about anymore.

Also, to be the first United side and manager to win at Anfield for the first time since 2016 is another impressive feat.

This is in addition to the 2-0 win against Sunderland before the latest international break, which was seen as a huge challenge for a United side that had just come off a disappointing defeat to Brentford one week before. Again, well-handled by United.

They are overdue a bit of credit after what had all the potential to be a disastrous few weeks, the type of few weeks that could raise even further questions about a manager's future.

Having spoken to a few of the players after the Liverpool game, including Diogo Dalot and Senne Lammens, I get the feeling the players sense this could be the start of real momentum under Amorim.

However, with United hosting Brighton at Old Trafford this weekend it will be their toughest test this season and truly a measure of how this team has developed under Amorim in the last 12 months.

Brighton have a ridiculous record against United

Sometimes you come across strange statistics when two teams face each other. From memory, it was pretty easy to remember Brighton had beaten United in both of their meetings last season.

However it is more shocking to learn that Brighton have beaten them in six of their last seven meetings. No team has beaten the Red Devils on more occasions since 2022 than Brighton.

For Amorim's only game in charge against Brighton, United were dismantled last season by long balls as well as their own errors - including one by Andre Onana, who is now out on loan in Turkey.

With United's new keeper Lammens continuing his impressive start to life at Old Trafford, the side have improved from last season in terms of showing defiant defensive performances when they have needed to against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Burnley.

However, they will have to show they can contain Brighton's imposing and incisive style of play - a type of test they have yet had at Old Trafford bar the opening day against Arsenal.

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba starred (while also giving away a penalty) in last season's win at Old Trafford and it will undoubtedly be an interesting subplot as Baleba's form has taken time to warm up amid interest shown in him by United during the summer transfer window.

Mid-table clashes have led to mid-performances

Since Amorim's arrival, United have won just 11 games in the Premier League. When you dissect those 11 wins, four have come against the 'bigger' sides in the league.

Then you look at the other seven, five are against promoted sides, one against a relegation-threatened Everton last season and a win away to Fulham which, after a decent sample size, feels like a bit of an outlier.

United have shown glimpses of what they are capable of but, other than Tottenham Hotspur in a few weeks, until they face Aston Villa on December 21, all of their upcoming fixtures would be classed as against mid-table sides.

These are the games United have struggled in over the last 12 months, the games they have failed to consistently make an impact, a performance or gather consistency.

This is going to be a pivotal time in the season for Amorim's United. The Portuguese manager as well as his players have spoken repeatedly about building momentum and wanting to put last season's troubles behind them; this is their first opportunity to do so.

More of Sunderland or more of Liverpool?

There will be interesting selection dilemmas for Amorim ahead of their match against Brighton.

When you look at their two previous wins, he has gone with two slightly different teams - the first difference being who leads the line as the No 9. Matheus Cunha displayed an accomplished performance against Liverpool, but then Benjamin Sesko also picked up his first goal at Old Trafford against Sunderland in the previous game.

Other dilemmas will be whether Amorim continues with the combination of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo on the right - their chemistry a huge positive of the season so far - and will Harry Maguire continue at the back after his Anfield heroics? Or could Leny Yoro be recalled with Brighton's threat of pace in behind?

Interesting selections for Amorim to ponder but he has got all of his tactical and in-game situations right in the last two games, so this does not seem just a huge opportunity for his side but also for the manager himself who has made no secret of just how tough the job leading this United side has been over the last 12 months.

If United are able to string back-to-back wins against two opponents they have had poor results against in recent years it would do wonders for this team's confidence but also perhaps it would gain the trust and respect of not just the fans at Old Trafford but of opponents, pundits and the media alike as well.