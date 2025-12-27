Man Utd 1-0 Newcastle: Ruben Amorim explains change in formation in Old Trafford win

"Sometimes you need to adapt and there is no tactic in that moment," said Ruben Amorim after Manchester United's 1-0 win over Newcastle. He was responding after acknowledging that he had gone with a back six late in the game.

His patched-up side were holding on with Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot playing ahead of the full-backs in a six-man defence. Of course, the fact that Amorim had been playing a back four at all was a fascination and an indication that his team is evolving tactically.

There was a time when he would not have countenanced such a thing but he feels a little more emboldened now, able to adjust from a position of relative strength having got United up to fifth - and potentially even higher before a difficult 2025 is through.

The reason for that growing confidence owes as much to the togetherness as the results, however, and that is the takeaway from this win as much as the formation. Amorim agreed that, in its own way, it was one of the most satisfying wins in that sense.

"I think it's something that we need to feel that, that we can win sometimes without playing so well, that we can win games with the spirit and with the togetherness in the team." He talked of his young team defending every cross and putting bodies on the line.

"We were suffering a lot," he explained. "We were just trying to survive." He was talking about those final moments against Newcastle but it might just sum up his time at the club so far. They came through it, though. Perhaps Amorim will come through it all too.

Keane: Man Utd must kick on after 'ugly' win

Roy Keane says Man Utd need to "kick on" and build momentum following their "ugly" win against Newcastle.

"We have seen a big win for Man Utd. To come out and win an ugly game, specifically from a defensive point of view, keeping that clean sheet," the former Man Utd captain said.

"There has to be pride in your defending. An ugly win but a big win.

"The goal was fantastic, a special goal. But if you want to make progress, it has got to be about being defensively solid. It is a start in terms of momentum for the younger players but you have to find something.

"Digging out results. The teams I played in, we didn't play well every week but we dug in. They have to kick on now."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Man Utd's first-half performance and said Amorim's tweak in formation has improved the team.

"It feels right for Man Utd [the change in shape]. In the last few weeks, we have seen something different," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"Tonight, with and without the ball, it's a back and midfield four. The strange thing about it, it's forced Newcastle into a back five! They've been really good."

What took Amorim so long?

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Amorim finally changed formation and his back four delivered a first clean sheet in nearly three months. Many will be wondering what took him so long - and rightly so - but Amorim's new-found flexibility offers hope.

This was the first Premier League game under Amorim that United had started with a back four and it was abundantly clear that the players looked more comfortable in that shape. Amorim felt Dorgu, in particular, benefitted from the change.

"You put him in one position that is more in front, the responsibilities are not the same, and he has more freedom to lose the ball. I think it helped Patrick to play better," the Man Utd boss said.

If this is how Dorgu plays at right wing, what will it look like when Bryan Mbeumo or Amad Diallo return from AFCON? It is unclear at this stage how long this new shape is here to stay. Their return may well signal an end to the experiment.

Surely, the conclusion from all this for Amorim must be that sticking to one formation, regardless of personnel, is a mistake that must not be repeated. There are signs of genuine improvement thanks to his flexibility.