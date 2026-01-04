Ruben Amorim: Manchester United boss claims he is a manager and not a head coach following Leeds draw

Ruben Amorim has sensationally claimed that he joined Manchester United to be their manager, not their head coach, and suggested that he will leave the club at the end of his contract.

Asked whether he still feels he has the backing of the club's board during his press conference following Sunday's 1-1 draw at Leeds, Amorim was keen to clarify his role at the club having recently hinted at friction behind the scenes over transfers and tactics.

The former Sporting boss was unveiled as head coach when he was appointed at Old Trafford in November 2024 on a two-and-a-half-year contract which is due to expire in June 2027, but, in an apparent message to the hierarchy, he has said he sees himself as manager.

"I notice that you receive selective information about everything," he said in an explosive finish to his press conference at Elland Road.

"I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear.

"I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United and it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.

"That was my point. I want to finish with that. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

Asked whether he felt assurances from the club had not been fulfilled, Amorim added: "I just want to say I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that.

"That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.

"If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.

"I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach.

"Every department - the scouting department, the sport director - needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on."

Amorim's comments follow a suggestion on Christmas Eve that he has not received the backing he anticipated in the transfer market to play with his preferred tactical system.

"I have the feeling if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time," he said. "I'm starting to understand that is not going to happen. So, maybe I have to adapt."

Amorim subsequently fielded a back four for the first time in Manchester United's win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, but reverted to a back three against Wolves.

He then gave an uncharacteristically downbeat press conference before the Leeds game on Friday which featured more cryptic comments.

Sunday's draw with Leeds made it one win in five games for Manchester United, who resume their Premier League campaign against Burnley, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

'A clear shift in Amorim's mood'

Sky Sports News reporter Danyal Khan at Elland Road:

"There was a clear shift in Amorim's mood at his Friday press conference and it didn't improve this afternoon. He seemed quite similar and made it clear repeatedly that he is the Manchester United manager, and that that is what he came to do.

"He referenced Conte, Tuchel and Mourinho. That can be interpreted as him saying he doesn't have the full autonomy of big-name managers, or it can be interpreted as him saying his decisions are being questioned by those higher up at the club.

"One thing that cannot be argued, though, is that there has been a clear shift in Amorim's mood in the last week or so. We felt that on Friday at his news conference ahead of this game, and it hasn't improved whatsoever after the 1-1 draw."