Man Utd keen to avoid a repeat of Ruben Amorim as Michael Carrick appointed until the end of the season - Reporter Notebook

Manchester United have gone with Michael Carrick as head coach until the end of the season, as Rob Dorsett and Danyal Khan break down why the club's hierarchy and Jason Wilcox landed on the appointment...

When Ruben Amorim was sacked last week, people close to him told us the Portuguese coach had been surprised - and struggled - with the sheer volume of noise in and around Old Trafford. Amorim confided in his friends to say how impossible it was to fully prepare or predict what the unique challenges were of being the main man at Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their interim head coach until the end of the season

United's bosses weren't about to make the same mistake twice.

That is why United's shortlist of candidates for the interim head coach position was made up entirely of United old-boys. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Carrick were to the fore.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Inside Carrington Podcast, Michael Carrick says it an 'unbelievable feeling' to return to Manchester United after being appointed head coach until the end of the season. Video credit: Inside Carrington Podcast

The club hierarchy, led by director of football Jason Wilcox, wanted someone who knows the club, who has experienced the pressure and the expectation, who would feel comfortable in a difficult environment where the spotlight is blinding, and where the mood among the fanbase is still filled with frustration, remembering glories past.

Michael Carrick was up front and central in that glorious past. As a player under Sir Alex Ferguson, he won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one Europa League, one FA Cup, two League Cups and one Club World Cup. His first taste of coaching was at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, and he had short stints as caretaker boss, either side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spell in charge. United's bosses are as confident as they can be, that he will not be fazed by the environment he is stepping back into.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlie Austin joins Fan Club on Sky Sports News and gives his take on the managerial goings-on at Manchester United

It is clear the club's hierarchy didn't want to change head coach mid-season, but with poor results and a total breakdown in the relationship with Amorim, the club was forced to act. Many fans and commentators will ask why United couldn't appoint a new, high-profile manager straight away. But the reality is that Manchester United doesn't have the same pull for the world's elite coaches that it did a decade ago. There is no European football. Budgets are tight. There is still a major restructuring of the entire club taking place.

And so it was sensible for the club to take a pragmatic approach, and save the big decision about the next big boss until the summer, when more big names will be available. Once that decision was made, it was a question of who would be best to run things for the remainder of the season, and give the team maximum chance to achieve European football for 2026/27.

That man, it was decided, was Carrick. And even though he and no one else on the coaching staff has ever worked with Steve Holland before, there was a unanimous feeling that his experience and tactical nous could prove invaluable. Importantly, he was also available to start immediately, without the need to pay compensation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' David Reed takes a look at how Manchester United could potentially line up under Michael Carrick, analysing his playing style during his time at Middlesbrough

Other key factors in Carrick's appointment were his familiarity with the structure of power at United. Wilcox works closely with the head coach over strategy, philosophy and team selection. Ultimately, it was the significant differences of opinion and Amorim's reluctance to align tactically with Wilcox that saw him get the boot.

Carrick has made it clear he is happy to work within United's existing systems, pointing out that he did so effectively at Middlesbrough, where he worked closely with head of football Kieran Scott. He also impressed in interview in terms of his ability to lead a team, and his strong knowledge of the players already at the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the announcement that Michael Carrick is taking on the head coach role at Manchester United, we look back at the best team goals Middlesbrough scored while the ex-midfielder was in charge

Sometimes criticised for a lack of adaptability at the Riverside Stadium, Carrick stuck true to his footballing philosophy - one where dominating the football, and opposition, was the primary game plan. That idea, too, aligns with the type of football Wilcox wants to see this United squad play.

Why not Solskjaer?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to land the permanent head coach role for the second time

But what about the other main candidate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

The noise from Solskjaer's camp early on was that he was not just interested in the role, he was the favourite. That was noticed inside Carrington with bemusement considering they were clear that no decision would be made until they sat down with the two candidates.

Multiple sources have told us after meeting Carrick face-to-face last Thursday, United's leadership were left impressed. More so than for Solskjaer.

As mentioned, his philosophy and tactical approach undoubtedly made an impact on the likes of Wilcox and Berrada but his willingness to take on the role with no guarantee of a permanent role at the end of the season was also to his advantage during the process.

Solskjaer, it is understood, wanted a permanent option if he performed well in the role - a desire which the United hierarchy were not willing to entertain - clear that role was until the end of the season.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the initial favourite to replace Ruben Amorim until the end of the season

It also has to be considered that a potential return for Solskjaer, who was manager under the previous regime, could be interpreted as a backward step. After consistent messaging around INEOS being forward-thinking, questions would have been asked about returning to a previous manager who did not necessarily succeed during his first spell at the club. Popular with the fan base, yes, but it was a difficult sell and not a good look.

And so Carrick begins his limited reign as United's main man. As things stand, it is unlikely he will be considered for the longer-term role in the summer, alongside the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Oliver Glasner, Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva et al. But the hope is that his appointment will prove to be a positive one for both the coach, and the club which he now heads.

He needs to hit the ground running, but he will be given a little leeway early on - Manchester City at home and Arsenal away - will prove a baptism of fire.

Manchester United

Manchester City Saturday 17th January 11:00am Kick off 12:30pm