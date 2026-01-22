 Skip to content

Kobbie Mainoo contract: Man Utd ready to open talks with midfielder over new deal

Kobbie Mainoo has 18 months remaining on his Manchester United contract, plus the option of a further year; 20-year-old did not start a Premier League game this season under Ruben Amorim but was restored to the XI in Michael Carrick's first game

By Rob Dorsett and Vik Varange

Thursday 22 January 2026 20:14, UK

Manchester United are ready to open talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract, Sky Sports News can exclusively reveal.

On the day when United confirmed that one key midfielder will leave Old Trafford, with the soon-to-be-34-year-old Casemiro departing at the end of this season, it can now be revealed they are keen to tie down another, much younger, midfielder with a vastly improved deal.

It is understood there has been initial contact with Mainoo's representatives, with a plan to sit down and discuss the details of a new and improved contract - one which would see his wages brought more in line with his team-mates and his standing at the club.

Having come through United's academy, Mainoo's salary is among the smallest of all the members of the first-team squad. But with the 20-year-old not part of former head coach Ruben Amorim's plans, and with 18 months remaining on his current deal - plus a further year option - it was not seen as a priority for the club to open fresh talks.

Napoli were among a number of big European clubs interested in Mainoo, but while there were reports that the England international was keen to explore a possible loan move away from Old Trafford this month in order to gain more game time, Sky Sports News was told United would not entertain that possibility and that Mainoo remained a key part of the club's future.

Mainoo did not start a single Premier League match this season under Amorim but was selected at the first opportunity by new head coach Michael Carrick last weekend. Mainoo put in an impressive performance as United beat City 2-0 in the Manchester derby.

More to follow...

