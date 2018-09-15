Chelsea's N'Golo Kante confirms PSG made 'contact' after World Cup

N'Golo Kante says he had no desire to leave Chelsea for PSG

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has confirmed Paris Saint-Germain made an approach for him during the summer window.

Kante attracted the interest of the Ligue 1 champions after helping France win the World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old says PSG made contact over a potential move to the Parc des Princes but the former Premier League Player of the Year insists he is happy to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

Kante helped France to World Cup glory in Russia

"There was no urge to go elsewhere after the World Cup," Kante told RMC Sport.

"There were other clubs' interests but after talking to Chelsea, things were clear. The club is counting on me and I feel good. The next logical step was to continue to Chelsea.

"There were some contacts [from PSG]. But after a discussion with Chelsea, I realised that the main thing was to feel good where I was.

"I am at Chelsea. It's good for me to stay at Chelsea."