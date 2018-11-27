Antonio Rudiger says Chelsea's defeat to Tottenham 'was a hard lesson'

0:46 Antonio Rudiger talks to Sky Sports News about the defeat to Tottenham Antonio Rudiger talks to Sky Sports News about the defeat to Tottenham

Antonio Rudiger admits Chelsea's "weird" performance in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Tottenham is "hard to explain".

Maurizio Sarri said he was baffled by Chelsea's "strange" character following the loss at Wembley, referring to their collapses under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte when defending the Premier League title.

Tottenham exploited Chelsea's sluggish start to the match, putting themselves 2-0 up within 16 minutes, and continued to dominate the game with the Blues offering very little in the way of a fightback.

Rudiger said the defeat was a "very hard lesson", but was keen to move on with the west London derby against Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"Sometimes you have one or two players that are not good, not in good shape, but this time it was the whole team and that's what is a bit weird and it's hard to explain," Rudiger told Sky Sports News.

"We spoke about it, we analyse the things but that is the past and we have to look forward.

"We thought we were going to be unbeaten so, of course, how we lost is very, very bad, but at the end of the day it is not the end of the world so we have to look forward and keep doing what we can do best."