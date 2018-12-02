Result most important for Chelsea, says Maurizio Sarri

2:25 Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said he was pleased with how his side responded following last week's defeat to Tottenham. Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said he was pleased with how his side responded following last week's defeat to Tottenham.

Maurizio Sarri said getting back to winning ways was the most important thing after his Chelsea side secured a routine 2-0 victory over Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro's fourth-minute opener was added to in the 82nd minute by substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the Blues moved up to third in the Premier League, seven points off leaders Manchester City.

After the manner of the defeat against Tottenham last weekend, Sarri stressed the need for his side to avoid a further setback at home against their neighbours, and the Italian admitted the performance was secondary to the result.

Sarri watches from the touchline during the west London derby

"I think that we were a little tense," he said. "We defended a little better than in the last match, of course. We can do better in the offensive phase, but today the result was more important.

"We gave more attention to the defensive phase today in order to kill the match and got a very good reaction for the level of application and attention.

"Now we have to start to play our football in a better way."

This was the 14th time that a former Chelsea manager has returned to Stamford Bridge in a Premier League game and failed to win, with Ranieri suffering his second defeat in his three matches in the away dug-out.

Sarri, who withdrew Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso following minor knocks in the second period, expects his countryman to have a positive impact on Fulham's porous defence that has now conceded 35 goals in 14 games.

"I think Ranieri can have a very great impact on this Fulham team," he added.

"In two or three weeks, I think they will defend very well, and to play against them in a month will be a problem for every team."