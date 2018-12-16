Chelsea play down Eden Hazard injury at Brighton

Eden Hazard should be fit for Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday despite being forced off during the win at Brighton.

Hazard limped off late on in the Blues' 2-0 win at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, which took advantage of Arsenal's defeat at Southampton and kept Maurizio Sarri's side in touch with the top three.

Sarri revealed at full-time that the Chelsea doctor had allayed any fears of the Belgian, who scored his side's second goal and was excellent in a false-nine role, having to spend more time on the sidelines.

Ahead of his side's last-eight Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth, Sarri told Sky Sports: "Eden is okay. It's only a knock.

"I spoke with the doctor and he told me it's not a serious problem. He maybe needs one day to rest, two days maximum. No more."

Hazard led the line brilliantly for his side until he was replaced on 83 minutes by Olivier Giroud, with Alvaro Morata out injured.

But Sarri insisted: "I think that he could play better because his level is a very high level, so I think he can go more - for him and for us.

"But after the two injuries he lost the physical condition. Now he is improving so I think in one or two matches he will be top."