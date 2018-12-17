Reports emerge of anti-Semitic chanting on train following Chelsea win at Brighton

Chelsea were 2-1 winners at the Amex Stadium on Sunday

Following Chelsea's match at Brighton on Sunday, British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses, after officers received reports of anti-Semitic chanting on board a train from Falmer in Sussex.

The incident occurred at around 4pm and three men were spoken to by Transport Police officers, but at this time no one has come forward to make a complaint.

Chelsea beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium 2-1 on Sunday and, prior to kick-off, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck met supporters as they arrived off their coaches.

He spoke with fans outside the turnstiles and made it clear that the good behaviour of Chelsea fans is important for the club's image, after reports of anti-Semitic singing during the Europa League game against Vidi last Thursday.

And that incident followed the alleged racist abuse which was directed towards Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a match at Stamford Bridge two weekends ago.

Chelsea made clear their stance on the chanting last Thursday in a statement which read in part: "Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."