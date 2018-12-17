Chelsea assisting police probe into racially-aggravated assault allegation at club's academy

Chelsea are assisting a Metropolitan Police investigation into an allegation of non-recent racially-aggravated assault towards a youth player in their academy during the 1980s and 90s.

The force have confirmed they received a complaint in September this year and that enquiries remain ongoing, with no arrests made so far.

Allegations of racial abuse within the academy during those decades first emerged earlier this year.

The Met confirmed on Monday: "Police received an allegation of non-recent racially-aggravated assault in September 2018.

"Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests. We do not confirm who we have spoken to as part of an investigation."

Chelsea have told Sky Sports News they will fully support anyone affected by alleged bullying and racism in their youth academy.

"We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and they will be fully investigated," a spokesperson said.

"We are absolutely determined to do the right thing, to assist the authorities and any investigations they may carry out, and to fully support those affected, which would include counselling for any former player that may need it."

The news has emerged at a difficult time for the west London club, after they suspended four supporters amid allegations of racist abuse towards Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea then condemned a group of their supporters for anti-Semitic chanting at their Europa League away game at Vidi in Budapest last week.

British Transport Police are also appealing for witnesses after officers received reports of anti-Semitic chanting on board a train in Sussex following Chelsea's win at Brighton on Sunday.