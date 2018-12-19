Gianfranco Zola wants Chelsea revenge on Tottenham in Carabao Cup

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola is delighted his side have been drawn to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, as he believes it gives them the opportunity to exact revenge for their Premier League defeat at Wembley.

Eden Hazard's late strike ensured Chelsea booked their place in the last four with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by Spurs in November, and Zola says they are already eager to make amends.

"It could have been a better [draw] but we are in the semi-finals and we knew it would be a difficult game," he said. "But we are happy because they gave us a footballing lesson [at Wembley] and we are looking forward to challenging them again. I'm sure it will be a different type of game.

"There are a lot of proud players in our team and they will want to show that they were not the ones who played that game. In that game too many players under-played and some of them were hurt.

"I am really pleased that we play against them again. I can't wait."

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring Chelsea's winner against Bournemouth

Zola dismissed suggestions that Hazard needed a rest, and reiterated Chelsea's desire to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

"We know we have a lot of games and we need to keep players like Eden fit and in good condition," said Zola. "But we know he is the type of player who can change a game, even in 20 minutes, and Pedro is as well. That's the good thing about having players like that.

"Hopefully he will stay longer with us and become even bigger. I am really looking forward to seeing Eden achieve great things with this club."