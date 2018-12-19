Chelsea fan charged with shouting homophobic abuse during Brighton match

A Chelsea fan has been charged with shouting homophobic abuse at the Amex Stadium on Sunday

George Bradley, 20, from Greenwich is accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He's due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on January 3.

A statement from Sussex Police read: "The vast majority of Chelsea fans supported their team with passion and pride and were a credit to their club.

"One individual was ejected from the away section after club stewards dealt with an isolated incident of alleged homophobia.

"The individual was subsequently arrested and charged and his details have been passed to Chelsea FC, so they can take the appropriate action.

"He was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and bailed to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 3, with conditions not to attend any Chelsea Football Club match, home or away."