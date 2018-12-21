Maurizio Sarri wants Jose Mourinho managing again soon but jokes not at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri says he hopes to see Jose Mourinho back in management soon, but joked not at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea manager Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday after two-and-a-half years at the club, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over as caretaker boss for the remainder of the season.

Mourinho told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that he had a future without United and the club had a future without him.

Sarri reiterated Mourinho's words, and said he hopes to see the Portuguese - who had two spells as Chelsea manager - back on the bench soon, although not at his old club.

"As you know very well, Mourinho won everything. Won everywhere. So I like him very much as a coach and as a man," said Chelsea boss Sarri.

"But I think that he is right when he said that Manchester [United] has a future without Mourinho. Also Mourinho has a great future without Manchester [United].

"I like him very much, and I'd like to see him on a bench as soon as possible. Maybe in England. Not here! [at Chelsea]"

Mourinho managed Chelsea between 2004-07 and 2013-15

Mourinho won three Premier League titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup and Community Shield while in charge of the Blues, adding to the numerous trophies won during his career.