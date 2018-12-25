Maurizio Sarri holds individual inquests to solve Chelsea problems

Maurizio Sarri wants answers from his players after Chelsea's disappointing run of form

Maurizio Sarri hopes holding individual inquests with several Chelsea players will help turn around his side's recent struggles.

Leicester won at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to hand Chelsea a third defeat in their last six league games in a run which followed an unbeaten start to the season.

The slump, which included losses at Wolves and Tottenham, has seen Chelsea fall 11 points behind Liverpool, who remain unbeaten 18 games into the season.

2:58 Highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

"We will prepare individual video for the individual mistakes," Sarri said.

"I want to speak with the group first of all and then I want to speak with three, four, five players.

"But of course we have to do everything just in order to avoid the same problem in the future."

Chelsea return to action against Watford on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports, and are set to have their attacking options bolstered by the return of Alvaro Morata.

Alvaro Morata is set to return to action against Watford

The Spanish striker has been absent since twisting his knee during Chelsea's Europa League draw at MOL Vidi FC on December 13.

Although Morata's form this season has been unimpressive, the lack of potency Chelsea have displayed in his absence could see him return to Sarri's lineup.

"I think so," Sarri said when asked if Morata will be available to face Watford.

"Yesterday (Friday) he started to training with the group so I think he will be able to play in five or four days."