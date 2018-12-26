Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says his side 'reacted well' after weekend defeat

Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea "reacted well" after their defeat to Leicester last weekend, beating Watford 2-1 on Boxing Day.

Eden Hazard scored twice in the Premier League win at Vicarage Road, which came four days after a loss to the Foxes at home.

Sarri was pleased with how his side responded and believes Chelsea could have won by more, telling Sky Sports: "I think that we played a good match with a good level of determination and attention for 90 minutes.

"I think we could have won with another result, we missed three or four good opportunities in the last 20 minutes but I am really very happy with the reaction and application for 95 minutes. Today we reacted very well while playing our football.

"The performance is very important because maybe in the last match [against Leicester], in the first half, we played better in quality, better than tonight, but in this match, the level of application was really very good."

Hazard scored his 100th and 101st goals for Chelsea in all competitions on Wednesday, and Sarri is pleased with how he played as a false nine.

"I think he played very well for the two goals but no only because of that, he was really very good and to come to play for his team-mates, in open spaces and with assists.

"I like him in every position, he is a very great player. I think we need this solution because we need to be more solid in the defensive phase so I think with this, we can score and become more solid in defence."