Eden Hazard says he wants to be a Chelsea legend after Watford win

3:31 Watch some of the best goals Eden Hazard has scored since arriving at Stamford Bridge Watch some of the best goals Eden Hazard has scored since arriving at Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard said he wants to become a "Chelsea legend" after passing 100 goals for the club in a 2-1 win over Watford.

Hazard netted in either half as Chelsea won at Vicarage Road to move back into the top four in the Premier League.

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Asked the significance of scoring his 100th and 101st goals for Chelsea, Hazard told Sky Sports: "It means a lot, especially because we also won.

"Scoring 101 goals with this amazing club is something I will never forget, but now I think the fans, the staff, myself, the players, we want more.

"I want to score more for this club and then try to be a legend like [Frank] Lampard, [John]Terry, [Didier] Drogba, I try to do my best. But when we are winning we can enjoy a lot."

3:00 Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League

Hazard also said the result was a good response from Chelsea after losing at home to Leicester at the weekend.

"We showed great character against Manchester City after losing to Wolves and today we did the same. We lost three days ago against Leicester and we needed to respond on the pitch and we did well.

C Palace vs Chelsea Live on

"When we can fight together we are a top team so we need to do it more often.

"I missed a couple of chances, especially in the first half, but when you miss you just need to keep your focus and try to score more goals."

Chelsea travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, before a home game against Southampton on January 2.