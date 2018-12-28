Joe Cole set to return to Chelsea as youth coach

Joe Cole is in talks over a return to Chelsea as a youth coach, Sky Sports News understands.

The Blues are believed to be close to an agreement with the 37-year-old and are keen for him to be involved in bringing their next wave of talent through.

It would be Cole's first coaching role since retiring from playing earlier this year - he is thought to have already obtained his UEFA A licence.

Cole, who joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2003, scored 40 goals in 281 appearances during seven years at Stamford Bridge, winning three Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League runners-up medal.

He went on to play for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Coventry City before finishing his career in the United States with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

As well as producing players such as John Terry, Robert Huth and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea's academy has produced a number of successful coaches, including Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Jody Morris - now Frank Lampard's assistant at Derby.