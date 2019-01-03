Should Alvaro Morata's strike have stood in Chelsea's draw with Southampton?

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Southampton at Stamford Bridge but were frustrated by the decision to rule out an Alvaro Morata strike for offside.

The Spanish striker, making a rare start for Chelsea, was played in by Cesc Fabregas' through ball in the 71st minute and opened up his body to slip the ball past Angus Gunn and into the Southampton net.

However, the assistant referee raised his flag to cut short the celebrations and, despite Chelsea's protestations, the goal was disallowed.

Replays showed just how close it was and while Chelsea will claim that the forward was level with the last man, Southampton could reasonably argue that he was just offside.

So fine were the margins that even after a number of slow-motion replays, it was difficult to say for certain which side were in the right. The officials sided with Southampton though and the goal did not stand.