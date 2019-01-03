Bayern Munich make £30m bid for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi
Bayern Munich have made a third bid in excess of £30m for Chelsea attacking midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News understands the 18-year-old, who has less than 18 months left to run on his current contract, has refused to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is keen on a move to the Bundesliga.
Bayern's latest offer for Hudson-Odoi includes a number of performance-related bonuses along with a significant sell-on clause.
Chelsea chief executive Marina Granovskaia has previously rejected two bids from Bayern for Hudson-Odoi and is understood to value him at closer to £40m.
Hudson-Odoi, who made his senior debut for Chelsea in the 3-0 FA Cup victory over Newcastle last January, is still yet to start a Premier League match for the club.
He featured as a first-half substitute in the Boxing Day victory over Watford, but failed to finish the match with head coach Maurizio Sarri withdrawing him for Emerson Palmieri during the closing stages.
Hudson-Odoi played a key role in England's 2017 U17 World Cup victory, appearing in all nine matches and setting up three goals in the 5-2 victory over Spain in the final.