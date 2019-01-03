Chelsea fan banned for three years for homophobic abuse

The incident occurred at Brighton's Amex Stadium on December 16

A Chelsea supporter has been banned from attending games for three years for shouting homophobic abuse.

George Bradley pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates' Court to the charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was thrown out of Chelsea's game at Brighton on December 16.

The 20-year-old was also fined £965.

A spokesperson for Brighton & Hove Albion said: "We'd like to thank Sussex Police for their assistance in dealing with this unsavoury incident and we are very pleased with the outcome.

"It underlines both their and our commitment to a zero tolerance policy on any form of abuse from those attending matches at the Amex.

"We would remind all fans that we will not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour at the stadium and will always take the strongest possible action."