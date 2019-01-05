Eden Hazard says Cesc Fabregas has given Chelsea 'everything'

Eden Hazard believes Cesc Fabregas has given "everything" for Chelsea during his five years at Stamford Bridge.

Sky sources understand Fabregas will join Monaco on a permanent deal this month and the 31-year-old appeared to wave goodbye to the Chelsea supporters after the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Spain international has won four major trophies, including two Premier League titles, during his time in west London and Hazard was quick to praise his team-mate after the win over Forest.

When asked what Fabregas had given Chelsea since joining from Barcelona in 2014, Hazard replied: "Everything.

"I can say that I was lucky to play with him. Since the beginning when he came, we saw it the first year when we won the double together.

"He is a top guy on the pitch and off the pitch, a great friend of mine.

"I have admiration for this guy and I hope he will have a good future. He is a bit old now but he is still very good, he will enjoy it."