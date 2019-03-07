Chelsea have found a 'happy medium' in their style, says Emma Hayes

Chelsea have found a "happy medium" with their style and are now playing with more confidence under Maurizio Sarri, says Emma Hayes.

Chelsea have won their last three games following their Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City, including Thursday's 3-0 Europa League last-16 first leg win over Dynamo Kiev, easing the pressure on Sarri after an indifferent winter period.

But Chelsea Women manager Hayes gave her verdict on how Sarri has found a style which suits the players, and insists the side are in a good place.

Pedro celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal on Thursday with team-mates

She said on The Debate: "I think Chelsea have been on a good run. Tonight's a comprehensive win, still against a top opposition.

"I think Chelsea are in a very good space. They've certainly found a way of playing of late where they are much tougher to break down, and clean sheets are giving them confidence and a platform for the attacking threats to score. I think it's a wise decision from the coaching staff to do that.

"It's the tough life of a manager. He's weathered the moment very well. It was a fantastic performance from the team in the Carabao Cup final and it was important the team showed their metal.

"I think the team have kicked on from thereon, I'm sure there have been some strong words among all, but that happens in teams who are not winning."

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League, two points off fourth-place Manchester United, but with a game in hand as they host Wolves on Sky Sports Premier League on Super Sunday.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Hayes says some of Chelsea's play of late has drawn parallels with Antonio Conte's time at the club, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup, and insists the club have adopted a more defensive style since mid-February.

"They've found a happy medium, and you can see it in the way they're playing. They're certainly playing a lot deeper inside their own half, more compact, lower, and as a result of that they're not getting caught pressing in the wrong areas, pulled apart and exposed and vulnerable.

"Playing this way is a return to some of the stuff we saw under Conte, but I think winning breeds confidence and that's what has happened. "