Maurizio Sarri keen to learn from Chelsea defeat away to Wolves

Morgan Gibbs-White (right) does battle with N'Golo Kante as Wolves beat Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri has said he will study footage of Chelsea's collapse away at Molineux in an attempt to avoid another defeat to Wolves.

Sarri admitted the Blues "stopped playing" having taken a first-half lead on December 5, with two goals in the space of five minutes from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota securing the points for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Chelsea must avoid a similar setback when the sides meet again at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as they seek to maintain their push for Champions League qualification

2:35 Highlights from Wolves' win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Highlights from Wolves' win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

"I remember very well that, after the goal at 1-1, we stopped playing," said Sarri.

"We stopped after 50, 55 minutes for 20 minutes at Wolverhampton, and that was enough to lose the game.

"We were in trouble and stopped completely to play. I need to study that match very well. We need to arrive in this match with the right level of preparation and mentality.

"If you stop to play, you can lose against any team. If you stop to play against Manchester City, you can lose 6-0.

"When I speak about us improving our mentality and consistency, I am speaking about these problems."