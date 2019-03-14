Willian keen for Eden Hazard to stay at Chelsea

0:27 Willian discusses Eden Hazard's Chelsea future amid links to Real Madrid Willian discusses Eden Hazard's Chelsea future amid links to Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is one of the best players in world football and "I hope he stays with us at Chelsea", says team-mate Willian.

Hazard, who is out of contract in the summer of 2020, revealed it was his wish to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer after the World Cup, and has said a move to Real Madrid would fulfil a life-long ambition.

Real have been long-term admirers of the Belgian forward and since the return of head coach Zinedine Zidane this week, speculation has only grown that they will try to sign the Belgian forward.

In 2017, Hazard said it would be a "dream" to play under "idol" Zidane, but later clarified that the Frenchman's club would not dictate his next transfer.

Asked about his club-mate's future on the eve of Thursday's Europa League tie with Dynamo Kiev, Willian said: "First of all I hope he stays with us. But in football you never know what can happen.

"Eden is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world, he is my friend, one of the best players I have played with in my whole career.

"I have to say, I hope he stays with us."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has struggled to win over Chelsea fans since replacing Antonio Conte in the summer but has recently seen his team turn a corner, winning four of their last six games.

Sarri's only marquee summer signing, Jorginho, who cost an intial £50m from his former club Napoli, has been the player to face the brunt of the criticism and was jeered off by a section of the Chelsea fans in his last game.

"I think this is unfair from them," he said. "Of course I don't want to stay here talking about this situation but when they do that we don't feel good inside the pitch.

"Even when the players aren't in a good moment or don't play well, we need the fans to support us until the end of the game. Jorginho is very important for us, a very good player, we know his quality, so we just need to continue to play in the same way."