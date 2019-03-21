Chelsea News

Antonio Conte and Chelsea Premier League arbitration tribunal begins on Thursday

Last Updated: 21/03/19 9:13am

Antonio Conte was sacked by Chelsea after winning last season's FA Cup
The £9m legal battle between Antonio Conte and his former employers Chelsea may soon be resolved as a Premier League arbitration tribunal begins on Thursday.

Since Conte's acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge eight months ago, lawyers from both sides have tried and failed to agree a severance package, with Conte claiming £9m to pay up the remaining 12 months of his contract.

Chelsea counter that Conte's behaviour towards players and staff at the club - and in particular his text messages to Diego Costa, telling him he was not part of his future plans - means he was in breach of his contract, and should receive a much smaller package.

Sky Sports News understands the hearing, in front of a three-person panel, is scheduled for two days.

Failure to agree a deal could see the case move to a employment tribunal and ultimately the High Court.

