Chelsea fined by UEFA over fan trouble in Malmo in Europa League

Last Updated: 01/04/19 5:41pm

Chelsea have been fined £11,100 following fan trouble during the Europa League clash at Malmo in February.

Maurizio Sarri's team were charged by European football's governing body over pitch invasions by their supporters.

Chelsea and Swedish club Malmo were both charged with the throwing of objects.

Malmo were hit with a £49,000 fine because of their fans' conduct which also included setting off fireworks.

Chelsea won the last-32 first leg 2-1 and won the second leg 3-0 to progress 5-1 on aggregate.

