Maurizio Sarri believes Callum Hudson-Odoi can be one of the best players in Europe

Maurizio Sarri believes Callum Hudson-Odoi can become one of the "best players in Europe" after his full Premier League debut in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Brighton.

With fans putting pressure on Sarri to hand the talented teenager a starting berth, he succumbed to pressure against Brighton, starting the England international for the first time in the Premier League, and he did not disappoint, creating the opener for Olivier Giroud to set Chelsea on their way to a comfortable victory.

Chelsea's Young Guns Shine Chelsea had two English players - Hudson-Odoi & Ruben Loftus-Cheek assist a goal in the same Premier League match for the first time since John Terry and Ashley Cole in January 2012 against Bolton

Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in nine goals in his nine starts for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring four and assisting five

At the age of 18 years and 146 days, Hudson-Odoi is the youngest player to provide an assist in his first Premier League start for Chelsea

Sarri was full of praise for Hudson-Odoi's contribution throughout the match, and even tipped the 18-year-old for the very top.

"Callum started for the first time in the Premier League but he has played 20 matches or so for us," Chelsea's head coach told Sky Sports. "I was sure about him. He played very well, and an assist for the first goal. He defended very well, and for us this is very important. This is very helpful for us.

"He's a good boy. Of course, now, he can risk stopping to improve because he can risk thinking that he is a player at 100 per cent, but that's not true. It's impossible to be at the top when you are 18.

"He needs to improve, he can improve, and I want him to improve. He can become one of the best players in Europe.

"Callum is ready to play in every match, even the most difficult matches. He improved a lot over the season. I am really happy for him. Not only in attack, but in defence. For this team, the future is could be good with Callum."

Sarri was also full for praise for the Chelsea fans, who have been vocally critical of him of late, but were right behind their manager as goals from Giroud, Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw Chelsea earn a victory that moved them up to fifth in the Premier League, level on points with Arsenal in fourth.

"In this moment of the season it is more important the result but we played very well with the right intensity and enthusiasm," Sarri added. "We scored three wonderful goals.

"Tonight the atmosphere was wonderful. The fans helped the players for 90 minutes. I am really very happy and I want to say thank you to all our fans."