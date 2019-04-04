Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek score fine goals for Chelsea - but which was best?
Duo helped Blues to 3-0 win over Brighton
Last Updated: 03/04/19 11:43pm
Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both scored fine curling goals in Chelsea's win over Brighton. But which was best?
Olivier Giroud had put Chelsea ahead in the first half with a close-range finish, but Hazard and Loftus-Cheek turned on the style after the break to seal a 3-0 win which moved the Stamford Bridge side into fifth place in the Premier League.
First Hazard capped a mazy run by bending the ball into the far corner from 18 yards, to score his 14th goal of the season.
But Loftus-Cheek launched his own contender for goal of the game just three minutes later by pulling off a similar effort from even further out.
But which was best? Watch the goals in the video above and the vote for your favourite in our poll below...