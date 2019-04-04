Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek score fine goals for Chelsea - but which was best?

Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both scored fine curling goals in Chelsea's win over Brighton. But which was best?

Olivier Giroud had put Chelsea ahead in the first half with a close-range finish, but Hazard and Loftus-Cheek turned on the style after the break to seal a 3-0 win which moved the Stamford Bridge side into fifth place in the Premier League.

First Hazard capped a mazy run by bending the ball into the far corner from 18 yards, to score his 14th goal of the season.

But Loftus-Cheek launched his own contender for goal of the game just three minutes later by pulling off a similar effort from even further out.

