Chelsea News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek score fine goals for Chelsea - but which was best?

Duo helped Blues to 3-0 win over Brighton

Last Updated: 03/04/19 11:43pm
0:54
Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek each scored a superb strike against Cardiff, but who's goal was better?
Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek each scored a superb strike against Cardiff, but who's goal was better?

Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both scored fine curling goals in Chelsea's win over Brighton. But which was best?

Olivier Giroud had put Chelsea ahead in the first half with a close-range finish, but Hazard and Loftus-Cheek turned on the style after the break to seal a 3-0 win which moved the Stamford Bridge side into fifth place in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs West Ham

April 8, 2019, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

First Hazard capped a mazy run by bending the ball into the far corner from 18 yards, to score his 14th goal of the season.

Also See:

But Loftus-Cheek launched his own contender for goal of the game just three minutes later by pulling off a similar effort from even further out.

But which was best? Watch the goals in the video above and the vote for your favourite in our poll below...

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK