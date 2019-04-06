Chelsea may trigger extension in Olivier Giroud contract, says Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri expects Olivier Giroud to stay at Chelsea for another season via a year-long extension clause in the France striker's contract.

Giroud has been unsettled at Stamford Bridge due to a lack of first-team games, admitting in January that his future at the club looked bleak following the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.

The 32-year-old has made just seven starts in the Premier League this season and only four appearances in the division since Higuain's arrival in the winter transfer window.

But when asked if he wants to hold on to Giroud, Sarri said: "Yes, of course. I know the club have an option for another season, so I think he will remain."

Chelsea are set to be under a transfer embargo this summer after being punished by FIFA for breaking rules regarding the signing of overseas players under the age of 18.

FIFA has previously suspended punishments during appeals but the West London club said they were "astonished" after the governing body denied a request to freeze the ban during their appeal.

Giroud, who signed for the Blues from Arsenal in January 2018, sees his current deal expire this summer unless Chelsea activate the year-long extension Sarri referred to.