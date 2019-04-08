Gonzalo Higuain intent on Chelsea stay beyond this season

Gonzalo Higuain has scored three goals for Chelsea so far

Gonzalo Higuain is intent on staying at Chelsea next season after his initial loan move during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old striker joined on loan from Juventus for the rest of the campaign and the Bues have the option to extend it by a further year or buy Higuain outright for £31m.

The Argentinian has scored just three goals in 11 appearances, but says he is happy living in London and wants to stay.

"From a personal point of view I want to do as well as I can so I can be here for next season. That's my intention," he told Chelsea's official website.

"I came here and I wanted to stay. It's a good city, you live well, and you can be relaxed but also enjoy yourself. I'm happy here. It's always nice to try a new league and it's my first taste of the Premier League.

"Obviously it's a period where I'm adapting but I'm hoping that, although I've only got a short time, I can finish well. The best thing we can do is qualify for the Champions League and hopefully win the Europa League too.

"We're coming towards the end so it's about finishing as strongly as possible. The main objective is to finish in the top four so we can play in the Champions League and also to encourage other players to come and play for the club.

"That's what the squad are hoping for, so that we can add players next season, and to finish the season well and make people happy."

Chelsea face West Ham on Monday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, before their Europa League last-16 clash with Slavia Prague begins with the first leg in the Czech Republic on Thursday.