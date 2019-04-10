Danny Drinkwater not in my Chelsea plans, says Maurzio Sarri

Danny Drinkwater has not featured for Chelsea since the Community Shield

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says Danny Drinkwater has not featured this season because he does not fit into the Italian's preferred system.

Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving following an incident early on Monday morning in Cheshire.

The midfielder - a £35m signing with three England caps and a Premier League title to his name - has not featured at all for Chelsea since a substitute appearance in the Community Shield on August 5.

He has not travelled with the squad to Slavia Prague for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg - and Sarri says he has been very open with the player about the likely lack of opportunities.

Maurizio Sarri says Drinkwater was given the opportunity to look for an August move

"He has never played because he is not suitable to my system and to my way of playing," said Sarri.

"I told him everything in August. He appreciated but he decided to remain and so he knew very well the situation."

N'Golo Kante has managed to adapt to Sarri's style but the former Napoli boss admitted that he did not believe Drinkwater can do likewise.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "It is my opinion. Maybe I am wrong but it is my opinion.

"My opinion for me is very important!

"I spoke with him (Drinkwater) in August, when the market was open.

"I said to him to look for something different, because in my opinion he doesn't play.

"I said to him the reasons, my reasons, but he decided to stay.

"I have a very good relationship with him because in my opinion he is a good boy, a good player, but he is not suitable for me."