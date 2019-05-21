John Terry and Frank Lampard were always leaders, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

0:54 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says the Championship play-off final will be a battle of two former Chelsea leaders Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says the Championship play-off final will be a battle of two former Chelsea leaders

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has paid tribute to the leadership qualities of his former Chelsea team-mates John Terry and Frank Lampard as they prepare to go head-to-head in the Championship play-off final.

Lampard has taken Derby to within one game of the Premier League during his first year as a manager, while Terry has been part of Dean Smith's backroom staff at Aston Villa.

The two sides face off at Wembley on Monday, live on Sky Sports, and Hasselbaink is not surprised by the successes Terry and Lampard have enjoyed in the dugout.

He said: "They have both got leadership. Frank is a lot quieter. JT was more vocal but you could see that he was a leader.

"You would always think JT would become a manager but Frank was a leader in his own right, not as vocal but always doing the right thing. Always leading forward, always taking people with him but more in a quieter way.

"They both have got that quality of being a leader and they both have won a lot in this game so they can give that experience to their players."

Hasselbaink also offered his thoughts on Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, who he believes has had a good season despite facing fan protests in his first year in England.

The Italian guided Chelsea to third in the Premier League, the final of the League Cup and is now preparing the Blues for an all-English showdown with Arsenal in the Europa League final.

However, Sarri's refusal to alter his tactics and his use of certain players, including N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi, led to Chelsea fans calling for his exit on more than one occasion.

But former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink believes it has already been a good season for his old club, saying: "I think at the beginning of the season the remit was to be in the Champions League. They've done that. That was always the objective, they had to be in the Champions League.

Sarri has faced protests from Chelsea's supporters at times this season

"They could not be two years in a row out of the Champions League, they've done that. They were in the final of the League Cup, they lost on penalties.

"They are in the Europa League final. If they win that, it's been a magnificent season. If they lose that, it's been a good season."

