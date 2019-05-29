Europa League final team selector: Pick your Chelsea XI to face Arsenal

Who should Maurizio Sarri pick in the Europa League final?

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Who should Maurizio Sarri start?

This season, we have the first-ever time one country has had four sides competing in the final Europe's top two competitions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb hat-trick to send Arsenal through to the final after a clinical 4-2 win at Valencia (7-3 on aggregate) while Chelsea beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties to progress to the Europa League final after the two sides were locked together 2-2 on aggregate following extra time.

Selection headaches....

Sarri has to manage an inflated injury list ahead of the final with injuries to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and defender Antonio Rudiger leaving Chelsea weaker than ideal.

Midfield general N'Golo Kante also faces a late fitness test on a knee problem. Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are likely to play with Jorginho in midfield should Kante not make it.

Emerson may get the nod at left-back ahead of Marcus Alonso. The Italian has started the last three Europa League matches under Maurizio Sarri.

Oliver Giroud is the leading scorer with ten goals in the tournament for the Blues - will he get the call ahead of Gonzalo Higuain? And, then there's the dilemma over who to pick to support the striker. Eden Hazard is a shoo-in but only one of Pedro and Willian will feature.

