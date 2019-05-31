Rob Green announces retirement from football

Rob Green lifted the Europa League trophy, despite not being in the Chelsea matchday squad

Rob Green has announced his retirement from football aged 39.

The former England goalkeeper ends a 23-year career, which has seen him play at Norwich, West Ham, QPR, Leeds and Huddersfield, while he was at Chelsea this season.

Green did not make a single first-team appearance for either Huddersfield or Chelsea, but lifted the Europa League trophy in Baku to celebrate the Blues' victory against Arsenal on Wednesday.

"Following an incredible evening in Baku on Wednesday and after a 23 year career spanning three decades, I've decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from professional football," Green said in a statement.

"Being part of the group and celebrations with such a special squad of players after winning the Europa League seems a fitting way to end what's been an amazing journey for me in the game."

Green made 12 appearances for England, including starting in goal for the national side at the 2010 World Cup and being selected for the Euros in 2012.

"Representing my country will always be one of my proudest achievements and I feel honoured to have played for England," he added.