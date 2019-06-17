Chelsea striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale closes in on Hoffenheim move

Martell Taylor-Crossdale is set for a move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim

Chelsea striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale has flown to Germany for a medical ahead of a permanent move to Hoffenheim.

The 19-year-old was top scorer in the U18 Premier League in 2017 and has scored goals for England from U16 through to U20 level.

Taylor-Crossdale was also a member of the England U18 team that lifted the Toulon Tournament trophy in 2017.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea made an initial offer to keep him, before it was agreed he could leave the club on a free transfer.

Hoffenheim finished ninth in the Bundesliga last season.

