Frank Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager: His best moments with the Blues

As Frank Lampard is appointed Chelsea head coach, we pick five of his best moments with the Blues.

The former midfielder has been handed a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge having guided Derby to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in his first season in management.

From clinching his first Premier League title in 2005 to his appointment as manager 14 years later, which is your favourite Lampard moment? Read through our selection then vote for your favourite.

First Premier League title (April 2005)

Lampard secured his first Premier League title - and Chelsea's first in 50 years - when he scored both goals in a memorable 2-0 win over Bolton at the Reebok Stadium in April 2005.

Frank Lampard celebrates scoring against Bolton in 2005

His first came when he lashed a powerful finish beyond Jussi Jaaskelainen on the hour-mark, and he wrapped up the victory with a breakaway second not long afterwards. He went on to finish the season with 19 goals in all competitions, securing a permanent place in Chelsea's history books.

FIFA and Ballon d'Or recognition (November 2005)

Lampard finished the 2004/05 campaign with a PFA and FWA Premier League Player of the Year double, but there was also worldwide recognition as he finished second only to Ronaldinho in the FIFA Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or voting.

Lampard finished above Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry and Steven Gerrard, confirming his status as the world's best midfielder.

Champions League glory (May 2012)

Chelsea went into the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena as huge underdogs. They were depleted by injuries and suspensions after overcoming Barcelona in the semi-finals, but the 33-year-old Lampard captained them to a historic triumph against all odds.

Frank Lampard celebrates with the Champions League trophy

Didier Drogba's late header sent the game to extra-time despite Bayern's dominance, and Lampard held his nerve in the shootout as the Blues emerged victorious to celebrate a historic success.

Breaking Tambling's record (May 2013)

With his 202nd and 203rd goals for Chelsea during a 2-1 win away against Aston Villa at the end of the 2012/13 campaign, Lampard became the club's record goalscorer.

Frank Lampard eclipsed Bobby Tambling's Chelsea goalscoring record

His first goal was a curling finish from Eden Hazard's pass, and he combined with the Belgian again for his second in the 88th minute. Lampard eclipsed a record which had been held by Bobby Tambling for almost half a century. By the time of his departure from Chelsea in 2014, his total had reached 211.

Into the dugout (June 2019)

Lampard has already had a taste of management at Stamford Bridge having taken his Derby side there in the Carabao Cup last season, but from now on he will be seated in the home dugout rather than the away one.

"I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach," he said of his return. "Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."