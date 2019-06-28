Willian backs Frank Lampard to be success at Chelsea if appointed manager

Willian played against Frank Lampard's Derby in the Carabao Cup last season

Willian says former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard "has everything it takes to be a success", should he be appointed as the club’s new manager.

Chelsea are in talks with Derby boss Lampard over a return to Stamford Bridge to replace Maurizio Sarri, who left to manage Juventus.

Willian played alongside Lampard in the 2013/14 season and is in no doubt of his potential, despite having only enjoyed one season in management at Pride Park.

"Is he definitely going to be the next manager? I don't know," Willian told football.london.

"He's only starting his managerial career now, but he has everything it takes to be a success" Willian on Frank Lampard

"But I think he would be up to the task.

"He was a great player, and he is a great person. He's only starting his managerial career now, but he has everything it takes to be a success."

Lampard won 11 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2012 during his 13 years at Chelsea.

The former England international also remains the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.

"He is a legend," Willian said. "He was an extraordinary player for the club, winning every possible title.

"He deserves so much respect and backing for what he has already achieved at the club. If Chelsea do bring him in, he will be very welcome."

Willian has featured 292 times in total for Chelsea, scoring 52 goals.

Willian, who joined Chelsea in 2013 from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, was not a regular starter under Sarri last season as the club finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League.

But the Brazil international is hopeful his former boss thrives on his return to Italy.

"I wish him all the best," he added. "May God bless his career and his new chapter at Juventus."

Chelsea have rejected £35m bids from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Willian this summer, Sky Sports News understands.