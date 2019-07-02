Bayern Munich sign Chelsea youngster Jamal Musiala

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have signed one of Chelsea’s top young talents – and it’s not Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sky Sports News understands that academy star Jamal Musiala has turned down a long-term offer from Chelsea in favour of a three-year deal in Germany.

The 18-year-old was born in Germany and has international honours with both England and Germany at Under-16 level.

Musiala plays as an attacking midfielder or striker and has scored three times and provided two assists in nine appearances for England U16s.

He was also capped at England U15 level at the age of 13.

Jadon Sancho is excelling at Borussia Dortmund

It's understood the young star, who will join Bayern immediately.

The news comes as a significant blow to Chelsea, who will receive compensation from Bayern for their young forward, but will be disappointed to lose such a talent while under a two-window transfer ban.

Musiala is the latest teenager to leave England for Germany in recent years, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson presently excelling in the Bundesliga.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.